At 10: Tropical Storm Cindy nears gulf coast - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: Tropical Storm Cindy nears gulf coast

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10, Tropical Storm Cindy nears the gulf coast. Much of the coast is already dealing with her affects. We will have the latest on the storm coming up at 10.

Plus, Japhanie Gray spoke with the Mayor of Harrisburg on the possibility of a medical marijuana cultivation facility coming to his city.

And Ryan will tell us how Tropical Storm Cindy will affect Region 8.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man seen on surveillance stealing construction equipment arrested

    Man seen on surveillance stealing construction equipment arrested

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-06-22 00:29:47 GMT
    Kenny Woods (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Kenny Woods (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    The gym, which has surveillance video, captured images of Kenny Woods taking $3,008 worth of tools from the victim’s trailer. According to court documents, Woods made contact with the victim before he stole his things.

    The gym, which has surveillance video, captured images of Kenny Woods taking $3,008 worth of tools from the victim’s trailer. According to court documents, Woods made contact with the victim before he stole his things.

  • City hopes to bring in police substation

    City hopes to bring in police substation

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:59:00 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-06-22 00:24:03 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    A Region 8 town hopes to help keep its citizens safe with a new project. Southside is working with the Independence County Sheriff's Office to bring a police substation to the area.

    A Region 8 town hopes to help keep its citizens safe with a new project. Southside is working with the Independence County Sheriff's Office to bring a police substation to the area.

  • JPD: suspect arrested for beating, robbing man

    JPD: suspect arrested for beating, robbing man

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 8:19 PM EDT2017-06-22 00:19:43 GMT
    Doug Gray (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Doug Gray (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    A probable cause affidavit states Doug Gray conspired with another man to rob a man of his phone and money. 

    A probable cause affidavit states Doug Gray conspired with another man to rob a man of his phone and money. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly