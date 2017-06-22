Missing Paragould woman found safe in Jonesboro

A Paragould woman is back with her family after missing for several hours.

A Silver Alert was canceled early Thursday morning for 74-year-old Scotta Napier who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, someone called to report a vehicle was driving the wrong way on Interstate 555 near the Washington Ave. turnoff.

Police pulled over the vehicle and positively identified Napier.

She was returned to her family around 3 a.m. Thursday.

