Woman seriously injured after hitting tree

A Missouri woman is recovering after a one-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

Kasara Cabano, 18, of Willow Springs was driving a 2007 Dodge Caliber east on Highway 76 near Vanzant in Douglas County when the crash happened.

Around 10:40 p.m. Cabano lost control of the car, went off the left side of the road, and struck a tree, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

She was airlifted to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.

According to MSHP, the woman was wearing a seat belt.

