City bringing in new sewer plant

The city of Monette is working on a project to upgrade their sewer plant.

According to Mayor Jerry Qualls, their current facility received many penalties from the state and the city decided to build a new one.

Qualls said their old sewer facility was built in 1978, and throughout the years has failed to meet state standards.

He said after some discussions, the town decided the cheapest option is to replace the current system.

Qualls said to help pay for the project they received a $1.5 million grant from the USDA.

The mayor said they plan to accommodate the new facility with Black Oak, which is 4 miles away. Also, it will help grow the city by 30 percent.

Qualls said the project is expected to be completed in November 2017.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android