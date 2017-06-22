CORPS’ Mobility Impaired Hunting applications due September 1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (USACE) – The Army Corps of Engineers will accept applications through Sept. 1, for the 2017 special deer hunts that provide accessibility for disabled military and mobility impaired hunters.

Applicants can apply for up to three different hunting locations throughout Arkansas. Eligible applicants with paralysis, amputation of a limb, or have at least a 50 percent disability rating are eligible to apply and are not required to be retired military. Active duty military in a Wounded Warrior Program are also eligible to apply for these hunts.

Applicants must submit a completed application form and a doctor’s letter verifying their disability to be eligible. A drawing will be held in September to select hunters.

Please request applications and refer specific questions to each lake’s point of contact listed below or to the district’s program coordinator Bruce Caldwell at 324 W. 7th Street, Mountain Home, AR 72653, by e-mail at Bruce.w.caldwell@usace.army.mil, or by calling 501-340-1425.

2017-18 Disabled Military - Mobility Impaired Hunting Schedule:

LOCATION DATE TYPE CONTACT PHONE Greeson Oct. 5-6 Muzzleloader Marty Reynolds 870-285-2151 ext. 5003 Mountain Home Oct. 23-25 Muzzleloader Ty Fowler 501-340-1433 Greers Ferry Oct. 31-Nov. 2 2210 Oct 6-7 Muzzleloader Jason Presley 501-340-1905 Clarksville Nov. 2-3 Muzzleloader/ Shotgun with slugs Scotty Ashlock 501-340-1741 Nimrod Nov. 8-9 Modern gun Terry Gentry 501-324-6957 Gillham Nov. 15-17 Modern gun/ Muzzleloader Victor Kuykendall 870-584-4161 Ouachita Nov. 18-19 Modern gun Joe Bailey 501-767-2101 ext. 73079 Arkansas Post Nov. 29-Dec. 1 Muzzleloader/ Shotgun with slugs Russell Malahy 870-548-2291 Cooks Lake* Dec. 8-10 Modern gun Wesley Howard 870-282-8247 DeGray Duck* Jan. 20-21 Shotgun with slugs Jeff Lockwood 870-246-5501 ext. 64012

*NOTE: Medical requirements for the Cooks Lake deer hunt or the DeGray Lake duck hunt are different from other hunts listed and require a different application. If you wish to apply for these two hunts, please contact the hunt coordinators listed above.