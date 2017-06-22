North End Zone Project Details Highlight New Red Wolves Foundation Web Site

JONESBORO, Ark. (6/22/17) – The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Thursday that updated details, complete with artist renderings, regarding its Centennial Bank Stadium “North End Zone Expansion” project are now available on a new Red Wolves Foundation web site that launched today.

The site URL remains RedWolvesFoundation.com, but it has a more appealing look, as well as other interactive enhancements to make it easier to navigate and more informative. Included among the new additions is a page dedicated entirely to the North End Zone Expansion with multiple renderings and “Frequently Asked Questions.”

There is also a welcome message from A-State Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir regarding the north end zone expansion project, stating “The vision is very clear for us! We’re building an experience in order to help fund this opportunity to enhance the perception of our Athletics program. This project will allow us to attract the top students in the country and provide first-class services to develop our students on and off the playing surfaces.

“Additionally, we’ve created a unique feature to pay homage to the great state of Arkansas, the Natural State. With your help, we truly believe this project can transform our Athletics Department’s national brand. Please join us today in creating a family legacy for generations to come!”

RedWolvesFoundation.com not only has easily accessible information regarding premium seating options for the new end zone facility once completed, but also for the Johnny Allison Tower and the Convocation Center. Fans can also gain information about other Red Wolves Foundation member benefits and options, including tailgating, parking and tickets.

The new site is intended to be the “go-to” destination for current and future members to get the most up-to-date information on the Red Wolves Foundation, future events, important dates and deadlines and benefits. There is also a “game day” section with seating, parking and tailgate diagrams, making it easy for fans to decide which options are best for them.