Black tar heroin discovered during traffic stop, woman arrested

Greene County deputies arrested a Paragould woman after they say they found dozens of pills and black tar heroin.

On Tuesday a concerned citizen told Deputy Anthony Ganus about a strange encounter in the parking lot of Calvary Baptist Church.

According to the incident report, a bald man in a white extended-cab Ford pickup truck was “waving money and drugs” at a woman, trying to solicit her.

Ganus alerted other deputies about the incident.

Later on, Sgt. Tommy Huffstetler was on a traffic stop at the Flash Market on Highway 412 east when he saw a truck matching the description given earlier.

He and Sgt. Dustin Estes cleared the scene and followed the truck and a gray sedan to the Dodge Store on Hwy. 412 east.

Deputies then set up a perimeter around the store then, using binoculars, watched two subjects “talk back and forth.”

Estes reported seeing the two people exchange money then transfer some items between each other. Once the two subjects finished talking, they left the store, heading west on Garland Street.

The vehicles then made an abrupt turn onto Emerson, Estes reported. The pickup truck then sped up and Ganus attempted to follow it while Estes stopped the sedan in front of Woodrow Wilson Elementary School.

He told the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Julia Roberts, the reason for the stop. He stated that her speech was “very slow and slurred.” When asked, Roberts reportedly told Estes she had “smoked some marijuana about 30 minutes ago.”

Deputy Ganus then arrived and ran K9 Deks around Roberts’ vehicle. The dog made a positive alert on the passenger side. A search of the vehicle turned up a marijuana blunt in the center console, Estes reported. The deputies also found a small amount of marijuana folded in a piece of paper in her purse.

The deputies reported seeing Roberts attempting to kick a clear plastic baggie under the car. When they retrieved it, they found black tar heroin inside.

“Roberts stated all she had on her was a metal container with pills in it,” Estes stated. She then removed it from her shirt and handed it to the deputies. Inside, according to the report, they found seven hydrocodones and 23.5 alprazolam pills.

