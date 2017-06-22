Man arrested after reportedly stabbing father

A man was arrested after deputies in Sharp County said he stabbed his father.

The incident happened Wednesday evening at a home in the 100-block of Hars Creek Road in Ash Flat.

According to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts, officers found 50-year-old Craig Cooke standing on the front porch covered in blood.

He told officers he stabbed his dad, who was lying on the couch inside the home, according to a news release.



Officers arrested Craig Cooke and found a large knife in his pants pocket.

According to the release, 74-year-old Cleophas Cooke had been stabbed numerous times. He was taken to a trauma center where he remains in critical condition.

His son, Craig Cooke, was booked into the Sharp County Jail pending the filing of formal charges for first-degree battery.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android