State investigating after baby tests positive for drugs

State authorities are investigating a case of suspected child abuse after police said a baby rushed to a local hospital tested positive for drugs.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jonesboro Police Officer Joseph Branstetter responded to a call at St. Bernards, 225 E. Jackson.

A witness told the officer two named suspects, both 19 years of age, brought in a one-year-old baby because she was “dizzy and acting strange.”

A blood test found clonazepam in the infant’s system.

The witness, who works for the hospital, then called the Department of Human Services' Child Abuse Hotline and filed a complaint.

Branstetter met with the suspects who provided their personal information, but he did not question them about the incident. He told the pair he would file a report, which he later faxed to the Child Abuse Hotline.

