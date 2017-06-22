A-State announces new end zone project on new website

Fans of Red Wolves football got a treat Thursday with the announcement of a new project in the north end zone.

A-State issued a news release stating information regarding the new project is on a new website: RedWolvesFoundation.com. The site also launched Thursday.

According to the site, the project will feature something for student-athletes and fans.

They include a new team locker room, players' lounge, academic rooms, and more.

Fans will be treated to the Red Wolves Den, new loge boxes, and terrace seating.

Those ready to get their Wolves Up in these new seating areas can find out more information about the project by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android