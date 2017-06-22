Monk selected by Hornets in 2017 NBA Draft

Malik Monk was selected as the No. 11 pick to the Charlotte Hornets in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Monk grew up in Lepanto and played high school basketball for East Poinsett County before moving to Bentonville to finish his high school career.

After high school, Monk played for the Kentucky Wildcats in college, averaging just under 20 points a game for the Wildcats as a freshman.

