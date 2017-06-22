“Guys and Dolls” opens at the Forum

A cast of more than thirty performers will take to the stage at The Forum Theatre in downtown Jonesboro for Guys and Dolls on Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. and will continue for six more consecutive performances—only taking Wednesday, June 28 off.

The characters are as diverse as the plot line. Manhattan comes to Jonesboro as the production features quite an assortment of actors and actresses.

“Miss Adelaide is a nightclub performer,” Ashleigh Givens said. Givens plays the female lead role. “She’s living in the big city, but she wants nothing more than to get married and have a big family and move to the country.”

However, as you might expect with a comedy, there’s a slight glitch.

“The only problem is that her fiancé will not set a date for their wedding," Given explains. “They’ve been engaged for 14 years!”

Sky Masterson is a gambler and willing to take just about any bet. There’s a trip to Cuba in the middle of all this and romance, too.

“About 30 people are part of the really, big cast,” Givens said. “Lots of great voices and great costumes. A lot of fun on stage with that big group. We had auditions in April. So, you just start building. You start out with the music and then you add the staging and then the dance numbers and we’re at the point now where it’s coming together and it’s so much fun.”

The set, which fills every open space at the Forum, is constructed with a “force perspective” artistic bent.

“It’s a little discombobulating when you get on there the first time,” Given said. “The entire set moves…every piece of it. It turns around and reveals all of these smaller settings. It is really fun to see that unfold during the course of the show.” St. Bernards Healthcare and Medical Group is the presenting sponsor for Guys and Dolls.

Tickets can be purchased online at foajonesboro.org, by calling (870)-935-2726, or stop by the Forum Box Office at 115 E. Monroe Avenue in downtown Jonesboro.

