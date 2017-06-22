Police: Boy fatally shot in apparent accident in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Police say a 2-year-old boy has died in an apparently accidental shooting in Yell County.

The Yell County Sheriff's Department says deputies responded to a home just north of Danville Tuesday night and found Jacob Chronister dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Danville is 66 miles (106 kilometers) miles northwest of Little Rock.

A news release from the sheriff's department says family members told deputies they saw the boy playing in the hallway of the home, then heard the gun discharge. The family told police they were not sure how the child reached the gun, which is normally stored on top of a cabinet in a bedroom.

The release says an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

