Flood Debriefing in Pocahontas

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Emergency responders met with state, county and city officials to exchange valuable information with each other.
Emergency responders met with state, county and city officials to exchange valuable information with each other.
A business is moving; and it means good news for the City of Blytheville. The Mississippi County Quorum Court have allowed Little Custom Homes to rent out the Snider Tider building. According to Bill Joe Denton, owner and manager of Little Custom Homes, they plan to bring affordable housing back into the Blytheville area. There are over 200 vacant or dilapidated homes in the city. However, Denton said their mission is to find the areas that need to be cleaned up, but still ...
A business is moving; and it means good news for the City of Blytheville. The Mississippi County Quorum Court have allowed Little Custom Homes to rent out the Snider Tider building. According to Bill Joe Denton, owner and manager of Little Custom Homes, they plan to bring affordable housing back into the Blytheville area. There are over 200 vacant or dilapidated homes in the city. However, Denton said their mission is to find the areas that need to be cleaned up, but still ...
Arkansas Northeastern College is working on a project to build a new facility on their main campus.
Arkansas Northeastern College is working on a project to build a new facility on their main campus.
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office is making sure their jailers are prepared to defend themselves against inmates if necessary.
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office is making sure their jailers are prepared to defend themselves against inmates if necessary.
Musical romantic comedy is packed with singing, dancing, and a zany plot line.
Musical romantic comedy is packed with singing, dancing, and a zany plot line.
Republicans and Democrats came together for the annual Congressional baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017.
Republicans and Democrats came together for the annual Congressional baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers square off in a potential series-deciding Game 5 in the 2017 NBA Finals.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers square off in a potential series-deciding Game 5 in the 2017 NBA Finals.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.