A Better Region 8: Setting a good example for our kids

One of the rights of passage for many parents is watching their child play team sports. Being a part of a team is supposed to show our children the value of working together. Team sports improve their athletic skills and teach the life lessons of winning and losing. For parents, it’s the thrill of hearing the crack of the bat and watching their child run for first base… only to be called “out” by the umpire.

Then the anger sets in. "How can they call my child “out?" That's where it starts.

We as parents are passionate about the sports our kids' play. But too many parents take what happens with their kids on the ball field personally and in extreme cases perceive it as an attack. Unfortunately, this is leading to responsible adults acting in anger and in extreme cases using violence to show their disapproval.

And this perceived personal attack isn't always at the parental level. It happens to coaches and officials and even some of the kids.

What example are we setting for our children?

This week Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director Wixon Huffstetler said they’ve put together a zero tolerance policy for bad behavior. When kids sign up to play a certain sport, the ball player, parents, and coaches have to sign a code of conduct form saying they will not behave badly at games.

It's kind of sad that we even have to have this rule. But it's necessary.

Being conscious of the problem, not taking everything so personally and resolving disagreements with dignity sets the right example for our children and makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

