Little Custom Homes coming to Blytheville

A business is moving; and it means good news for the City of Blytheville.

The Mississippi County Quorum Court has allowed Little Custom Homes to rent out the Snider Tider building.

According to Bill Joe Denton, owner and manager of Little Custom Homes, they plan to bring affordable housing back into the Blytheville area.

There are over 200 vacant or dilapidated homes in the city.

However, Denton said their mission is to find the areas that need to be cleaned up, but still have existing trees and infrastructure.

“The cost of those lots is much lower than new developments," he said. "New developments are very costly. So, we’re motivated to come into these communities like Blytheville; and work with the city officials and leaders."

Little Custom Homes is currently building its houses inside a facility located in Osceola.

Denton said they later transport the home to a site.

Also, with the help of the county's economic developer, Cliff Chitwood, Denton said their goal is to place a minimum of 50 homes into the Blytheville area.

"Cliff felt like there was a need in Blytheville for this," he said. "There's a lot of empty lots. We're able to build cleaner and more efficiently in this facility. And we engineered a way to transport site built homes. So, it's a new process and we'll like to invite people to come out and visit with us."

Denton also said Little Custom Homes is currently self-funded.

He said with a big project like this, they're looking for developers and local industries to help rehabilitate the city.

Little Custom Homes is excited to move into the Snider Tider Building in a few weeks.

“We pretty much order material, and they will ship it here," he said. "We also hire local carpenters to build these houses. Just like any other house. We will have to retrofit a door to get the houses out this facility. And we’ll have to work with Cliff on that. But, nothing major. We’ll build these houses hopefully for a few years. And see what kind of demand we can get; and if we can kind of restore some areas of Blytheville back to a new community.”

Denton said they will also plan to meet with mayor and other city officials in Blytheville to discuss moving forward.

For more information on this project or about Little Custom Homes, contact Bill Joe Denton at 870-243-1875; or click here.

