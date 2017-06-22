ANC brings new facility to main campus - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

ANC brings new facility to main campus

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Arkansas Northeastern College is working on a project to build a new facility on their main campus located in Blytheville.

ANC President  Dr. James Shemwell, said they've been working on building a new Allied Technology Center for four years.

Shemwell said the 88,000 square foot facility will be a state-of-the-art workforce and training center.

He said it will also give them the opportunity to consolidate three campus facilities.

ANC has received funding for the facility from a combination of sources.

Shemwell said the estimated cost to build their new center is 14 million dollars. 

"We’ve been raising money and putting our financing plan together," he said. "Our board approved a contract back in March of this year; and we started construction in late April. But, we’ve had so much rain that it’s been delayed; but we’re back underway again now.

Shemwell said students can expect to see a lot of hands-on educational opportunities in the new facility.

"Students can expect to see things like steel technology, welding and aviation maintenance construction etc.," he said. "There will be classrooms that serve a variety of purposes but each one of our disciplines will have a lab with hands-on equipment so that students can build hands-on skills in these high paying professions."

Shemwell also said part of the new facility will also house their secondary technical center for high school students throughout the Region; so they can earn credentials while still in school.

Arkansas Northeastern College is expecting to have the new Allied Technology Center up and running in August of 2018. 

