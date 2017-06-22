Detectives testify in Tonisha Mitchell murder trial

The murder trial for Tonisha Mitchell continued Thursday.

Mitchell is charged in the death of Nelson McCollough in May 2015.

Several witnesses took the stand for testimony, including three detectives, Thursday and faced questions over fingerprints and a cell phone found in the car involved in the murder.

Several people close to Mitchell also took the stand, including her aunt.

Mitchell's aunt said during testimony that Mitchell did admit to shooting McCollough in the chest.

Another person arrested in the case, Ladarius Lee, also took the stand Thursday and described the events of the day.

Lee testified that he, Antonio Watson, and Mitchell drove to McCollough's home to purchase marijuana.

When they arrived, Mitchell then shot McCollough.

The defense also grilled Lee over a plea deal he made with the state before calling one of their own witnesses to the stand.

The defense also requested the judge to dismiss the case, which the judge denied.

Both the state and defense rested their case today.

The trial will resume on Friday, June 23 at 9 a.m.

Closing arguments are expected to be made before the jury begins deliberating.

