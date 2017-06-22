Councilmember receives award

A Jonesboro city councilmember received an award at the Arkansas Municipal League’s 83rd convention.

According to a news release, John Street was honored with the Adrian L. White Municipal Leadership Award at the convention held in Little Rock between June 11-16.

The award, named in honor of a former Pocahontas mayor from 1967-1974 and president and vice president of the Arkansas Municipal League, is given to municipal officials who have served their cities and the league’s boards, council, or committees for six years.

Over 1,300 city and town leaders attended the convention, where they adopted the league’s agenda for the upcoming year as well.

