Survival Flight 9 gets new aircraft

Survival Flight 9 out of Pocahontas is now taking to the air in their own aircraft.

According to Shaine Keasler with Survival Flight, they have been operating aircrafts out of Batesville, but recently, they invested $2.5 million in getting their very own.

Keasler said with this new aircraft, Bell 407, they are able to respond to calls in Randolph County and surrounding areas in a short amount of time versus the 30 to 40-minute trips they use to have to take from a different airbase.

Keasler said the Bell 407 has been in operation since May.

