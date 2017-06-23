AR Dept. of Transportation needs your opinion

A new survey asks for your opinion on how to handle the state highway funding problem.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation began drafting a survey seeking input about possible ways to make changes to their department.

According to KATV, the state currently receives $1 billion annually for the department.

But after expenditures, only about $325 million remains for highway upkeep and maintenance.

Currently, Arkansas has the 12th largest highway system in the U.S., but ranks 42nd in spending.

ARDOT spokesman Danny Straessle said even though the state receives tax revenue, there hasn't been an increase in some taxes since the '90s.

"If you buy a used car, tires, battery…the sales tax you pay on those items does not come to the highway department for use on the roads, it goes into the state general fund, that does not come to the highway department and so we're asking folks would you support the direction of that money to highways,” Straessle said.

The survey proposes several options to raise taxes, but also wants to know if people would support reassigning the money to ARDOT from the general budget.

