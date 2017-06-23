NOW on GMR8: Impact on farmers after heavy rains

Even though Cindy has been downgraded to a low-pressure system, it's having an impact on farmers in Region 8.

Rain can often be a good thing, but too much rain and a season worth of crops can be ruined.

See what Arkansas farmers are doing to keep their crops safe on Good Morning Region 8.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android