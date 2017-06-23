Underage male killed in Cleburne Co. crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Underage male killed in Cleburne Co. crash

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

An underage male died in a single-vehicle crash in Cleburne County Thursday afternoon.

According to a crash report by Arkansas State Police, the minor was driving his vehicle north on State Highway 25 near Ida, AR.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the male ran it off the road.

He ended up hitting both a driveway embankment and a tree.

The report lists the minor’s vehicle as a 2005 Yamaha. However, it doesn’t specify the type of vehicle he was driving.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Underage male killed in Cleburne Co. crash

    Underage male killed in Cleburne Co. crash

    Friday, June 23 2017 7:18 AM EDT2017-06-23 11:18:21 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 7:20 AM EDT2017-06-23 11:20:46 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    An underage male died in a single-vehicle crash in Cleburne County Thursday afternoon.

    An underage male died in a single-vehicle crash in Cleburne County Thursday afternoon.

  • AR Dept. of Transportation needs your opinion

    AR Dept. of Transportation needs your opinion

    Friday, June 23 2017 5:07 AM EDT2017-06-23 09:07:45 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 5:38 AM EDT2017-06-23 09:38:21 GMT

    A new survey asks for your opinion on how to handle the state highway funding problem.

    A new survey asks for your opinion on how to handle the state highway funding problem.

  • Fuel issue forces airplane pilot to make emergency landing near Doniphan, MO

    Fuel issue forces airplane pilot to make emergency landing near Doniphan, MO

    Friday, June 23 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-06-23 04:24:20 GMT

    Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration say an airplane pilot had to make an emergency landing near Doniphan, Mo.

    Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration say an airplane pilot had to make an emergency landing near Doniphan, Mo.

    •   
Powered by Frankly