Underage male killed in Cleburne Co. crash

An underage male died in a single-vehicle crash in Cleburne County Thursday afternoon.

According to a crash report by Arkansas State Police, the minor was driving his vehicle north on State Highway 25 near Ida, AR.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the male ran it off the road.

He ended up hitting both a driveway embankment and a tree.

The report lists the minor’s vehicle as a 2005 Yamaha. However, it doesn’t specify the type of vehicle he was driving.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

