Road work to begin on parts of Southwest and Highland Drives

Drivers in Jonesboro will need to pay attention over the next four weeks as several lane closures will affect their daily commute.

According to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, crews will resurface parts of Highway 18 on Southwest Drive and Highland Drive.

The work will begin on Monday, June 26 and last for about four weeks. Crews will work daily between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Highland Drive will have alternating lane closures from Southwest Drive to Red Wolf Boulevard while crews remove and repave asphalt.

Work along Southwest Drive will be a little more extensive.

Crews will also have alternating lane closures that start in the northbound lane of Southwest Drive between Interstate 555 and Highland Drive. Crews will repair the base and remove and repave the asphalt. In the end, all lanes of Southwest Drive will be repaved.

