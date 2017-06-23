Foster care group in need of volunteers - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Foster care group in need of volunteers

(Source: The Call in Independence County) (Source: The Call in Independence County)
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The CALL in Independence County is currently seeking more volunteers.

The organization's mission is to educate, equip, and encourage the Christian community to provide a future and a hope for children in foster care in Arkansas.

According to Summer Sudol, county coordinator, they're trying to rebuild their volunteer base. 

Sudol said the organization currently has six key volunteers. However, they're goal is to reach 20 to complete their leadership team.

Individuals are needed to coordinate several areas: county coordinator, financial, fundraising, prayer team, communications, family support, support group, CALL mall and trainers, and church representatives.

Sudol said their desire is to match each volunteer with a position that utilizes their God-given skills and abilities.

A volunteer meeting for The CALL in Independence County will be held at 6 p.m. June 27 at the First Baptist Church in Batesville.

For more information contact Summer Sudol, at (870) 834-2976, or email independencecounty@thecallinarkansas.org.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Foster care group in need of volunteers

    Foster care group in need of volunteers

    Friday, June 23 2017 10:57 AM EDT2017-06-23 14:57:47 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-06-23 23:50:20 GMT
    (Source: The Call in Independence County)(Source: The Call in Independence County)

    The CALL in Independence County is currently seeking more volunteers.

    The CALL in Independence County is currently seeking more volunteers.

  • Major roadway opens leading to Wappapello Lake

    Major roadway opens leading to Wappapello Lake

    Friday, June 23 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-06-23 22:38:41 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-06-23 23:43:38 GMT
    One of many trees down at Greenville campground. (Source: Andrew Jefferson)One of many trees down at Greenville campground. (Source: Andrew Jefferson)

    Flood repairs completed ahead of schedule.

    Flood repairs completed ahead of schedule.

  • Arkansas panel approves temporary ban on herbicide

    Arkansas panel approves temporary ban on herbicide

    Friday, June 23 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-06-23 22:37:02 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    An Arkansas panel has voted to temporarily ban the sale and use of an herbicide that has prompted hundreds of complaints and a federal lawsuit from farmers who say it has caused widespread damage to crops.

    An Arkansas panel has voted to temporarily ban the sale and use of an herbicide that has prompted hundreds of complaints and a federal lawsuit from farmers who say it has caused widespread damage to crops.

    •   
Powered by Frankly