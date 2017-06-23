Two Paragould men find connection through loss and health struggles

A Region 8 man's loss 20 years ago now has him on a mission to find a kidney donor for his new friend.

It’s an unlikely friendship brought together by one's terrible loss and the other's need for a lifesaving surgery.

Ozzy Rose, 49, lost his wife in 1997.

“It was a pretty bad year,” Rose said.

Decades later, he still feels the pain of the loss.

“Not a day goes by that I don't think about her,” Rose said.

Kimberly was 32 years old when she died. Rose said she was just too young to die.

Shortly after losing her, Rose said he was touched by a higher power.



“I had a vision and it was about if I could help anybody that was 32 or younger live, I would try anything I can,” Rose said. "It took me from ‘97 to meet him, but hopefully he won’t be the last.”

The man it took Rose years to meet is 32-year-old Brandon Holland.



The two Paragould men met through a mutual friend. Once Holland shared his story, Rose knew this was it.

Brandon has also had a life filled with loss as well as health challenges.

“I'm tired of being sick,” Holland said. “I'm ready to move on with my life.”

Holland needs a new kidney and has been on dialysis for seven years.

“Hard on the heart, it's not easy at all,” Holland said.

He can’t work because he’s sick all the time. He’s in so much pain he can barely sleep.

“My whole life has been turned upside down,” Holland said.

Holland’s health problems are genetic.

“My mom died at 27 from it,” Holland said. “My grandpa made it to his late 50s.”

Holland is on the donor list, but Rose has made it his mission to find him a kidney.

“The Lord is working through me like a tool, like an advocate,” Rose said.

Both want to find Holland a donor kidney and allow him to live a full life.

“I'm not going to stop until he does,” Rose said.

It’s a connection made over losing loved ones and continued struggles that both agree will last a lifetime.

Holland is on call 24/7 if a donor kidney becomes available through the donor registry, but if you think you could be a match for Brandon all you have to do is reach out to him.

He can be reached at 870-450-5814.

