Oscar Mayer Wienermobile touring the Bootheel this weekend

If you’ve ever wanted to check out the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, here’s your chance.

It's making 3 stops in the Missouri Bootheel this weekend.

Stop by for a bite to eat and get your very own wiener whistle. There will also be activities set up like cornhole.

The Wienermobile will also stop at these following locations:

June 23: Walmart in Kennett from 12 to 5 p.m.

June 24: Walmart in Dexter from 12 to 5 p.m.

June 25: Walmart in Sikeston from 12 to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android