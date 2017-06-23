Woman sentenced to life in prison for murder

The woman accused of murdering a man in May 2015 has been found guilty.

A jury on Friday found Tonisha Mitchell guilty of first-degree murder.

The jury began deliberations just before noon on Friday. They handed down their verdict just after 3:30 p.m.

The jury later recommended that Mitchell is sentenced to life in prison. The judge then handed down the sentence of life in prison.

Mitchell will be given credit for previous time served in jail.

She has 30 days to appeal the sentence

Mitchell was on trial for the murder of Nelson McCullough.

Officers found McCullough dead at a home on West Monroe in Jonesboro during Memorial Day weekend in May 2015.

During the trial, the defense team and state prosecutors interviewed numerous witnesses on the stand including detectives.

The other man arrested in connection to the murder, Ladarious Lee, also took the stand recounting his memory of the murder.

Mitchell's aunt was on the stand Thursday telling prosecutors, the defense team and the jury that Mitchell admitted to shooting McCullough.

