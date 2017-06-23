Man seriously injured in Friday morning crash

A Missouri man was seriously injured Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

The crash happened at 6:56 a.m. on Highway A, just west of Wardell in Pemiscot County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Parker A. Watkins, 26, of Wardell was westbound when his 2016 Chevy Silverado pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.

Watkins, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital with unspecified serious injuries.

