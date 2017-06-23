Man sentenced for May 2015 Jonesboro murder - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man sentenced for May 2015 Jonesboro murder

Ladarius Lee (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Ladarius Lee (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

One of two people charged in the murder of a Jonesboro man will spend a decade behind bars.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Ladarius Lee to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He'll receive 145 days of jail credit. He'll also face a 120-month suspended imposition.

He was charged in the death of Nelson McCullough, who was found shot to death at a home on West Monroe in Jonesboro back in May 2015.

Lee accepted a plea deal for second-degree murder and robbery charges in January 2017. The deal came in exchange for his testimony during Tonisha Mitchell's trial this week.

On Friday, a jury began deliberating the case against Mitchell.

