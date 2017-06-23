Major roadway opens leading to Wappapello Lake

One of many trees down at Greenville campground. (Source: Andrew Jefferson)

While floodwaters and storm damage have ravaged much of the Greenville campground area near Wappapello Lake, one feat is garnering praise from locals and tourists that flock to the popular summertime vacation spot.

Highway T, a major artery connecting the north end of the dam to the south end, has reopened after flooding broke the roadway apart and pushed heavy concrete culverts under the roadway further downstream.

“They did this repair in a record number of days,” Andrew Jefferson, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said. “Initially, they were scheduled to have it open by Fourth of July weekend—which is next Friday. But, they were able to do it in a record number of days. And man, everyone is excited!”

While Highway T was out of service, lake goers had to use county roads 514 and 517. The alternate route is known as old Iron Bridge Road.

“This is not one of the best roads in the state,” Jefferson said. “So, with Highway T open now, it’s just like Christmas at the lake! Everybody’s excited!”

That still doesn’t alleviate all problems at Wappapello. A major wind storm went through the Greenville Campground area.

Clean up there could be tricky because it’s a registered as a National Historic Site.

“So, we can’t just go in with any type of machinery and remove stuff,” Jefferson said. “There’s a process you have to go through, but with all the trees being down like they were, it was decided that we would just keep the campground closed until next year.”

Jefferson explained that repair work will be done, but the time will also be used for major renovations.

“We’re going to increase the ampage at campsites to 50 amps. The campsites will be widened and, also, lengthened and we’re also going to include water spigots in front of each site and several designated sites,” Jefferson said. “We’ll have a full hook-up which means sewer will be available too.”

Jefferson added that the area around Memory Lane was damaged.

“The wind damage through the trees, the sidewalks were pulled out of place. So, they will also be fixed,” Jefferson said. “This gives us an opportunity to go on and get it right and make folks much happier. Fourth of July is looking so bright, we have to wear our sunglasses!”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android