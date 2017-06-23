Man accused of killing deputy, 2 others takes plea deal

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to killing a sheriff's deputy and two other people last month.

Little Rock television station KATV reports James Arthur Bowden was sentenced Friday after taking a plea deal to avoid the death penalty.

Bowden was accused in the killings of Yell County Sheriff's Deputy Lt. Kevin Mainhart, 61-year-old Rita Miller and 17-year-old Ciera Miller. Family members have said the Millers were relatives of Bowden's girlfriend.

According to an affidavit, authorities accused Bowden of shooting Mainhart during a traffic stop, then killing Rita Miller and Ciera Miller at a nearby home about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of Little Rock.

Bowden's sister previously told The Associated Press after the shootings that her brother was mentally ill.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.