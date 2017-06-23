Boxer Jermain Taylor fails to appear at court hearing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas judge has ruled in favor of the cousin of world champion boxer Jermain Taylor regarding a 2014 shooting incident after the former Olympian didn't appear at a court hearing.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Taylor is currently serving a six-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to nine felony charges in 2015, including those related to a shooting that left his cousin Tyrone DaWayne Hinton in critical condition.



Hinton filed a lawsuit against Taylor in 2015 seeking compensatory and punitive damages for medical bills related to the shooting.



Taylor's representatives told a Pulaski County Circuit judge Thursday that Taylor was in Florida, with no money and no intention of attending his hearing in Little Rock.



A trial date to determine the amount Taylor owes Hinton will be scheduled.

