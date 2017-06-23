A-State food pantry asking for donations - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A-State food pantry asking for donations

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The food pantry that serves students at Arkansas State University was used more than they expected this summer.

Now, university representatives said their supplies are low and they need donations.

If you would like to help, you can drop off donations at the Leadership Center on campus.

Here’s some of the most requested items:

  • Peanut butter
  • Jelly
  • Pasta
  • Pasta sauce
  • Rice
  • Canned tomatoes
  • Canned carrots
  • Canned fruit
  • Black beans
  • Black eyed peas
  • Macaroni and cheese
  • Cereal
  • Oatmeal
  • Mashed potato mix
  • Box meals, ex. Hamburger Helper
  • Canned Chicken
  • Canned Tuna
  • Can openers

For more information on how you can help, just email kebuckley@astate.edu.

