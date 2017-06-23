A-State food pantry asking for donations

The food pantry that serves students at Arkansas State University was used more than they expected this summer.

Now, university representatives said their supplies are low and they need donations.

If you would like to help, you can drop off donations at the Leadership Center on campus.

Here’s some of the most requested items:

Peanut butter

Jelly

Pasta

Pasta sauce

Rice

Canned tomatoes

Canned carrots

Canned fruit

Black beans

Black eyed peas

Macaroni and cheese

Cereal

Oatmeal

Mashed potato mix

Box meals, ex. Hamburger Helper

Canned Chicken

Canned Tuna

Can openers

For more information on how you can help, just email kebuckley@astate.edu.

