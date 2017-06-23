City asks for donations to keep community center open

The City of Wynne is on a mission to keep their community center open.

Fredric Smith, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Cross County, said the Odell McCallum Community Center has served the city for decades.

The center was built in the early 2000s and named after Mr. O'Dell McCallum, a former principal who served in the community for over 40 years.

However, Smith said they owe at least $400,000 on the facility, which limits the activities and opportunities that could be provided for the youth in the county.

He said they're currently working on a campaign to help pay off their debt for the building.

"The center is like a beacon of light to our community," he said. "Before the facility was here, there was actually no place for the young people to really gather and congregate to do different things. However, the strain of the loan has really taken away from a lot of the activities and the financial resources that we could be doing other things."

Smith said they provide a variety of speakers, field trips, hands-on activities, and other events.

"We have youth activities that are year around such as after-school programs, and we have summer programs that go on to help our young people be exposed to educational, recreational, and cultural activities and events. And, also for our community, we’re a facility that can host baby showers, wedding showers, banquets, dinners, trainings, meetings, things of that sort.”

Smith said they're currently seeking resources to help pay off their loan with the USDA.

If you're interested in making a donation to help keep the center open, call Fredric Smith at (870) 238-2442 or send mail to P.O. Box 857 Wynne, AR 72396.

