Strong winds rock the city of Cash

Friday’s gusty winds caused damage to several areas in Region 8 including Cash.

According to Lieutenant Gerald Goza with the Cash Fire Department, they responded to several calls during the storm with one of those calls coming from a woman who was trapped between two trees.

“The Mayor and all of us worked hard to get that woman and her kids to safety,” said Goza. “She was right between two trees that were blown down.”

Goza said the city experienced wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

“We have several people with damage to their roofs,” said Goza. “The city hall and the fire department both have damage done to the roof.”

Goza said now that everything is under control, the department is making sure everyone can return to normal.

“Just making sure everyone is OK and that there aren't any more damages and if there is, any of the elderly people here in town, we would like to help get it fixed up you know the roads and stuff,” said Goza.

Goza said that he wants everyone to be weather aware in future instances to ensure their safety.

“If something like this were to happen again, people need to find a place in their homes that is away from glass and from an area where a tree may fall on the house.”

