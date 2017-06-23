Police: suspect forthcoming about location of drugs, paraphernalia

Jonesboro police say a woman was very forthcoming about where her drugs and drug paraphernalia were hidden when they conducted a search warrant of her home.

Investigators with the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted a search warrant at home in the 5300-block of E. Nettleton Avenue Thursday.

There, investigators made contact with Christine Hill.

“Hill was detained and while being placed into handcuffs advised, ‘I got some meth in my pocket,’” court documents state.

A baggie in her pocket contained approximately .25 grams of suspected meth.

“The rest of the apartment was then searched,” a probable cause affidavit said. “While searching Hill advised, ‘there’s a pipe next to the bed on the table, and a weed pipe in the top drawer.’”

Court documents state Hill also told investigators where to find a “glass tooter”.

In addition to the drugs and paraphernalia Hill pointed out, authorities also found another suspected marijuana pipe, three used needles in a Folgers can in the kitchen, two suspected Phentermine pills, and a wooden box containing a “one hitter”.

Hill faces various drug charges, including possession of meth or cocaine, less than two grams.

A judge set her bond at $2,500 Friday.

Her next court date is July 31.

