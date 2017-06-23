Police: Gunshot victim accidentally shot by acquaintance

A gunshot victim allegedly walked into St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro Friday night.

Jonesboro police told Region 8 News the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to Paul Holmes, public information officer, the shooting victim later confessed to being accidentally shot by an acquaintance.

Police believe the shooting happened near Magic Touch. They did not specify which Magic Touch location.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android