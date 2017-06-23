Police: Gunshot victim walks into hospital

A gunshot victim allegedly walked into St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro Friday night.

Jonesboro police told Region 8 News the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Paul Holmes, public information specialist with Jonesboro police said they are looking for a crime scene at this time.

Additional details are limited at this time.

Police believe the shooting happened near Magic Touch. They did not specify which Magic Touch location.

