Man found with stolen gun arrested on theft charges

An investigation into a stolen gun in Jonesboro ended with a man, already in jail, facing more charges.

Jonesboro police say they received a report of a residential burglary on June 20. In the report, the victim stated a Glock 42 handgun was stolen. No serial number was listed when the report was filed.

The next night, another person called JPD to report a car break-in.

“Officers responded and located Jakylon Larry in close proximity to the crime,” court documents state. “Larry was found to be in possession of (1) Glock 42 handgun.”

He was then charged with carrying a weapon.

Detective Sergeant Chris Poe was assigned to the case and contacted the theft victim from the June 20 incident.

“The serial number provided by the victim matched the serial number of the handgun found in the possession of Jakylon Larry,” a probable cause affidavit states.

Larry appeared in district court Friday, where Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with theft by receiving.

If convicted on the felony charge, he could face up to 6 years in prison and/or a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Larry’s bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

He’s scheduled to appear in court again on July 31.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android