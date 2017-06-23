At 10: Victim walks into hospital with gunshot - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: Victim walks into hospital with gunshot

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10, a victim walked into St. Bernards Medical Center with a gunshot wound this evening. We will have the latest on what we know at 10.

Storm also swept across the area today. Japhanie Gray was in Cash and has more on damage in that town.

Rachel will have your weekend forecast.

Powered by Frankly