Traffic stop yields half a pound of pot

A traffic stop over a broken tail light turned up more than a half a pound of pot.

Jonesboro police pulled over a car driven by Lawrence Jenkins in the early morning hours of Friday, June 23 due to the vehicle having a busted tail light.

When the officer made contact with Jenkins, he told them he didn’t have a driver’s license because it was suspended.

“I asked Jenkins if he had any weapons or drugs in the vehicle, and he starting [sic] reaching between his legs into the floorboard,” a probable cause affidavit states. “I told him to stop reaching and keeps [sic] his hands where I could see them.”

The officer ordered Jenkins out of the car, at which time Jenkins allegedly told police there was marijuana in the car.

In the floorboard of the driver’s seat, officers found a plastic grocery bag with “a large chunk of a compressed green leafy substance” inside.

Officers also found two small plastic baggies with suspected marijuana inside and a handheld scale.

In total, officers state the marijuana weighed nine ounces.

Jenkins was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.

Friday, a judge found probable cause to charge him with possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with purpose to deliver.

