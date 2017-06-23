Wisdom Drives in Four in Redbirds 8-4 Triumph

OMAHA, Nebraska – A quick start and a big blast from Patrick Wisdom sent the Memphis Redbirds to an 8-4 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) on Friday night at Werner Park.

Memphis (45-28) matched its season-high by moving 17 games over .500, continuing their best mark since 2010. Additionally, the Redbirds grew their division lead to 9.0 games, the largest gap of the season.

The ‘Birds started quickly, plating a pair of runs in the first and second innings to grab a 4-0 lead. Nick Martini singled home the game’s first run before scoring on a two-out single from Wisdom. An inning later, Memphis took advantage of four walks and an error to score two more times against Omaha (36-35) starter Josh Staumont, who lasted just 1.1 innings.

The Storm Chasers cut into the deficit with a pair of tallies against reliever Josh Zeid in the sixth, but Memphis was able to immediately respond. In the top of the seventh, Wisdom hammered a crushing three-run shot for his team-leading 13th dinger of the year (tied with Paul DeJong). Overall, the Memphis third baseman was 2-for-5 with four RBI and is now 5-for-8 in the series.

Martini drove home his second run of the game with a sac fly in the eighth, increasing the advantage to 8-2. Omaha scored a run in the eighth and ninth innings, but never brought the tying run to the plate.

Zeid earned the win, giving up two runs on four hits in 2.1 innings of relief. Luke Weaver started for Memphis, but needed 75 pitches to complete 3.2 scoreless innings. Weaver yielded only one hit, walked two, and struck out three.

The two teams meet again on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. before wrapping up the series on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.

Next Games at AutoZone Park

The upcoming homestand (June 26-July 3) features:

Tuesday, June 27 (7:05 p.m.): King Cotton $1 Hot Dog Night

Thursday, June 29 (7:05 p.m.): All-You-Can-Eat Thursday, featuring breakfast foods, Thirsty Thursday with select $2 beers, College Night with $5 Left Field TruGreen Bluff tickets available for college students with a valid college ID

Friday, June 30 (7:05 p.m.): Memphis Chicks Night, featuring 2017 Hall of Fame inductee and former Memphis Chick Tim Raines (private meet-and-greet specialty ticket available), Friday Night Block Party featuring a band and $2 beers in the Plaza before the game

Saturday, July 1 (6:35 p.m.): postgame fireworks, Carlos Martinez/Matt Carpenter Dual Bobblehead specialty ticket, Saturday Night Party in the Plaza with a band and $2 beers before the game

Sunday, July 2 (2:05 p.m.): Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday with free ice cream to the first 2,500 kids ages 12 and under upon entering, Kids Run the Bases after the game, pregame player autographs inside the main gates (subject to change or cancellation)

Monday, July 3 (6:35 p.m.): Independence Day postgame fireworks, presented by AutoZone

For information on upcoming promotions, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/promotions. For more information on single-game tickets and ticket mini-memberships, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/tickets.