One dead following drowning on Norfork Lake

Heavy rain and high winds claimed the life of one person Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office, 71-year-old Jim Colbert of the United Kingdom drowned near the launching ramp at the Norfork Lake Dam.

The incident happened around 2:36 p.m. when 911 received the initial call.

According to witness statements, Colbert and a family relative were in kayaks on the lake when high winds from a storm caused Colbert's kayak to overturn.

Witnesses said family members were able to get Colbert to shore and administer CPR but he was unresponsive and was also believed to not be wearing a life jacket.

Once emergency personnel arrived, Colbert continued to receive CPR but later died at the hospital.

Several agencies, including Baxter Co. Sheriff's deputies, first responders with the Salesville Fire Dept. Rangers from Corps of Engineers and the Baxter Regional Medical Center all responded to the incident.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android