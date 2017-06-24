Open House held for Agape House in Corning

Life's struggles are not easy but now there's one more location to find help in battling addiction.

Agape House hosted an open house for their newest location in Clay County on Saturday night. The facility in Corning, located at 404 Kenmore, is now ready for operation.

"We have a great need in our community and we are full to capacity with a waiting list," Sunny Curtis, executive director of Agape House, said. "The reason we went to Corning is just a great opportunity for a great building at a great reasonable price."

The open house will allow for a look inside the new building, but also afford attendees the chance to hear testimonies from those who are going through or have gone through the Christ-centered program.

"We are operating at full capacity now with people calling every day wanting to come in," Jamie Mann, assistant director of Agape House said. "I am a graduate from 2010 and I suffered from meth addiction and alcohol."

Mann attests to the power of the life-changing message of Jesus Christ and the transitional home in first started in Paragould. Women have many demands on their time as wives and mothers. If they are overwhelmed by an addiction, so is their family.

"If we help the mother get back on track and her life back on track, then she becomes the contributing member of society that she needs to be," Curtis said. "That affects her children's lives. It affects her spouse. One life can affect 20 or 30 other lives."

Women interested in finding our more information about the program can contact Agape House at 870-586-0314.

"We're a Christian life recovery program," Curtis said. " We have a lot of Biblical classes. We have parenting classes, budgeting classes that also offer employability skills. When they leave our program, they'll have a job and be working so they can take care of themselves when they leave."