ASP: One killed in Hwy 18 crash

Craighead County emergency crews are responding to a deadly crash on Highway 18 near Needham Road in Jonesboro.

According to Arkansas State Police, one car crossed several lanes of traffic and hit another head-on.

The driver of the second car died in the crash.

Two others are being airlifted from the scene with unknown injuries.

Part of Highway 18 is shut down at this time while crews work to clear the scene.

We have a Region 8 News crew on the scene.

