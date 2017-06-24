Names released in deadly Saturday crash

Craighead County emergency crews responded to a deadly crash on Highway 18 in Jonesboro.

According to Arkansas State Police, 33-year-old John Ridge of Lake City was driving east near County Road 954 around 2:15 p.m. when he crossed over the center lane and hit another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the second car, 55-year-old Kenneth Jackson, died in the crash.

Ridge and a passenger, 14-year-old Nikoli Bellefeuille of Burnee, IL, were both injured.

They were each airlifted to Regional One Health in Memphis to be treated for those unknown injuries.

The report states the road was dry and it was clear at the time of the crash.

Police do not know what caused it yet.

