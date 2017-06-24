Group gathers for Amateur Radio Field Day

The Lawrence County Amateur Radio Club gathered for a special occasion on Saturday.

The group participated in American Radio Relay League Field Day.

For over 24 hours, amateur radio operators communicate via voice and Morse code.

The club will make contact with people all over the United States and even Canada.

The practice is a hobby that could be used should other means of communication be impacted during a disaster.

"If we had a loss of communication especially and even power, we could come in and set up," said Mitchell Clay, a club member. "Establish a network of communications to relay messages from one point to another."

The radios use things like solar panels to operate and allow the operators to relay messages to their counterparts across the nation.

"It's mostly just a practice, in case we ever get need to set up during an emergency," said Clay. "It's also a way to get the public out to show them what HAM radio is about and how some of these things work."

There are about 25 members in the Lawrence County club.

The club operates out of the former Wings of Honor Museum and members meet monthly to practice operation.

