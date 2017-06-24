Nonprofit demonstrates work of therapy horses

Workers from Diego Ranch Incorporated spent Saturday offering free rides with their therapy horses.

They set up in the former Kmart parking lot in Jonesboro to showcase their services.

The ranch works with children who have physical or developmental disabilities.

Founder Michael Jackson said children often find it easier to open up when animals are involved.

Horse trainer Max Bishop shared an example about a child with autism who non-verbal but began talking after working with the horses.

“I think a lot of it with the horses is they’re not judging like the other kids judge, they’re not judging them being handicapped or in a wheelchair,” Bishop said. “The horse is just going to accept you for who you are and what you are. So he started having conversations [with the horse] and through that, they could start working on his speech.”

Donations were also accepted for the nonprofit at the event Saturday.

Those are mainly used to buy helmets and other safety equipment for the children.

Jackson said anyone interested in knowing more about Diego Ranch can contact him through their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android