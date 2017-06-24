Community celebrates man's 60 years in ministry

A local man has not fallen short of serving others and the lord, and on Saturday, his friends a family recognized his 60 years in ministry.

“I was 26 years old, I remember the day I started, where I started,” Reverend Marion Stringer said.

Reverend Stringer has spent 60 years in ministry, spreading the love of Jesus Christ from church homes, jails, and hospital bed sides.

Two years ago, he got sick and landed in St. Elizabeth’s Place, a Jonesboro nursing home.

But, that didn’t stop him from preaching.

“He has continued to preach here twice a month since he moved in here and he's doing a wonderful job at visiting all the patients,” his daughter Phyllis Scott said.

Saturday afternoon, a member from every congregation Stringer served came to celebrate his 60 years of giving.

“I just thank God for him, a friend, Brenda Wade said. “He'll never know how much he means to all of us.”

Wade met Rev. Stringer in the 1990’s, but it is when her father fell ill and ended up in an Intensive Care Unit years later that she noticed Stringers love for Christ could change lives.

“He had led my dad to the Lord in the intensive care room, and my dad had never gone to church with me, and I had prayed for it all my life,” Wade said, as she began to tear up.

She said her story isn’t the only one. “He has touched so many people in our association and I often think who's going to fill his shoes, and I don't think anyone can,” Wade said.

At his celebration, Stringer opened cards, hugged his guests and told them thank you.

He told Region 8 News that he is content and until he takes his last breath, he will continue to serve.

“I’m thankful to be a servant of the Lord Jesus Christ,” he said.

